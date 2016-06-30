Number of credit accounts of customers fell to 20-month low in Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Number of accounts opened by customers in Azerbaijani banks, on an annualized basis increased by 6.96% and as of May 1, 2016 reached 15,710,255.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), 12,498,286 accounts or 79.56% are current, 2,791,766 or 17.77% - credit, 420, 203 or 2.68% - deposit accounts. Notably, 12,335,263 or 78.52% of the current accounts owned by individuals.

Customer current accounts compared to the same period of last year increased by 12.06%, credit accounts fell by 10.39%, deposits - increased by 0.16%.

From September 1, 2014 to May 1, 2016 was recorded the lowest number of credit accounts. Thus, on September 1, 2014 the number of credit accounts made 2,794,467.

Notably, the total number of bank customers in Azerbaijan grew on annual basis by 266 394 people, or 5.05%, and as of May 1 totaled to 5,540,057 people.