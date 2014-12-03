Number of bank customers in Azerbaijan rose by 3%

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Total number of customers of bank organizations based in Azerbaijan amounted to 5 238 250 as of November, 2014. And this is 2,5 times more in comparison with the same time of previous year.

Report informs, referring the information given by Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBAR) 5 138 124 bank customers were physical persons, and 100 126 persons were legal persons.

During a year number of physical persons increased by 2,6%, but legal persons decreased by 1,2% , Report was told at the CBAR.

Number of customers accounts amounted to 13 713 762. And this is more by 63,6 % in comparison with the same time of previous year. 10 083 739 of customer accounts is share of current, but 626 701 of deposit bank accounts. Current accounts increased by 28,3%, deposit accounts by 19,9% in comparison with the same time of previous year. 9 901 652 of current accounts belong to physical persons, but 182 087 to legal persons.