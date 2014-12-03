Number of bank customers in Azerbaijan rose by 3%

Report informs, referring the information given by Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBAR) 5 138 124 bank customers were physical persons, and 100 126 persons were legal persons.
During a year number of physical persons increased by 2,6%, but legal persons decreased by 1,2% , Report was told at the CBAR.
Number of customers accounts amounted to 13 713 762. And this is more by 63,6 % in comparison with the same time of previous year. 10 083 739 of customer accounts is share of current, but 626 701 of deposit bank accounts. Current accounts increased by 28,3%, deposit accounts by 19,9% in comparison with the same time of previous year. 9 901 652 of current accounts belong to physical persons, but 182 087 to legal persons.
Economic DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook