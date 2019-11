In September 2019, the nominal effective exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat was 74 point, up 0.4 point from the previous month, 1.4 point from early 2019 and 0.3 point from a year earlier, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The real effective exchange rate of manat made up 99.4 points, up 0.5 point from a month earlier, down 0.2 point from early 2019 and 0.9 point from previous year.