Next auction held on placement of government bonds

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Auction on placement of short-term government bonds of Ministry of Finance worth 10 mln AZN with the ISIN number AZ0104014516 with circulation period of 364 days was carried out at Baku Stock Exchange, Report was informed in BSE .

11 orders were submitted by 6 investors and total volume of all orders were 19 349 500 AZN at face value.

The orders were submitted in price ranges 82,0500 AZN (21,9974%) and 88,9699 AZN (12,4658%).

The Ministry of Finance set the cut off price in the amount 85,5450 AZN (16,9906%) and the weighted average price in the amount of 86,7330 AZN (15.3806%)

Calculations on concluded transactions will be carried out on 21.09.2016 (t+1) The volume of T-bills realized at face value was 10 000 000 AZN. The maturity date of T-bills is 19.09.2017.