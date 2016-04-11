New Azerbaijani Representative of Asian Development Bank appointed

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ A new manager for the Asian Development Bank of Azerbaijan (ADB) was appointed. Report informs, former adviser on foreign economic affairs of the Minister of Finance of Uzbekistan, Assistant Prime Minister for International Economic and Financial Affairs Nariman Mannapbekov will work for this position.

Commenting on the appointment, N.Mannapbekov noted that Azerbaijan and ADB has a close cooperation, in particular in the field of transport, energy, water supply and urban development.

N.Mannapbekov since 2012 has worked for the chief specialist of the Principal Secretariat Specialist) in ADB.

Notably, the new manager will arrive in Azerbaijan in early May.