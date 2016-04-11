 Top
    Close photo mode

    New Azerbaijani Representative of Asian Development Bank appointed

    The new manager will arrive in Azerbaijan in early May

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ A new manager for the Asian Development Bank of Azerbaijan (ADB) was appointed. Report informs, former adviser on foreign economic affairs of the Minister of Finance of Uzbekistan, Assistant Prime Minister for International Economic and Financial Affairs Nariman Mannapbekov will work for this position.

    Commenting on the appointment, N.Mannapbekov noted that Azerbaijan and ADB has a close cooperation, in particular in the field of transport, energy, water supply and urban development.

    N.Mannapbekov since 2012 has worked for the chief specialist of the Principal Secretariat Specialist) in ADB.

    Notably, the new manager will arrive in Azerbaijan in early May.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi