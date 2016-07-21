New appointments made in PASHA Hayat Sigorta

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Two new members of the Board of Directors of PAŞA Hayat Sigorta OJSC were elected.

Report informs, they are Lala Jafarova and Rustam Mammadov.

In addition, the Deputy Chairman of the Board Niyaz Ismayilov confirmed as the First Deputy Chairman, Member of the Board of Directors Dilara Babayeva as the Deputy Chairman.

Director of the Board of PAŞA Hayat Sigorta OJSC is Mursal Rustamov.

PAŞA Hayat Sigorta was established in 2010. Its registered capital is 40.25 million AZN. The company 100% owned by OOO PAŞA Holding.