 Top
    Close photo mode

    New appointments made in PASHA Hayat Sigorta

    Two new Board members were elected

    Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Two new members of the Board of Directors of PAŞA Hayat Sigorta OJSC were elected.

    Report informs, they are Lala Jafarova and Rustam Mammadov.

    In addition, the Deputy Chairman of the Board Niyaz Ismayilov confirmed as the First Deputy Chairman, Member of the Board of Directors Dilara Babayeva as the Deputy Chairman.

    Director of the Board of PAŞA Hayat Sigorta OJSC is Mursal Rustamov.

    PAŞA Hayat Sigorta was established in 2010. Its registered capital is 40.25 million AZN. The company 100% owned by OOO PAŞA Holding.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi