New 20 euro notes enter circulation in Europe

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today the European Central Bank (ECB) launched into circulation a new 20-euro banknote with enhanced security features to foil counterfeiters.

Report informs, a hologram portrait of Greek mythology figure Europa appearing when the note is held up to the light. Both new and old notes will be in turnover, then old notes will gradually be phased out as they get worn down.

The Europa €5 was issued in May 2013 and a new €10 note followed in September previous year. Old notes will gradually phased out.