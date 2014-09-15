Negative balance on current transfers observed in Azerbaijan

Baku. September 15. REPORT.AZ/ Total volume of transactions with foreign countries on current transfers amounted to 1 789.4 bln dollars as reflected in the balance of payments in Azerbaijan in January-June 2014.

Report informs, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, 861.6 mln dollars or 48.2% of this amount accounted for revenues in the country, and 927.8 mln dollars or 51.8% - the share of transfers out of the country.

Thus, in the operations of the current transfers deficit was formed in 66.2 mln dollars, while for the first half of last year there was a surplus of 6.0 mln dollars.

The volume of transfers in the country increased by 19.2%, and transfers out of the country - 29.4%.

Of the total income for the current transfers 92.7% - money transfers to individuals, 3.7% - humanitarian goods imported into the country, 3.6% - other income.