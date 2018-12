Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today, average exchange rate of the US dollar made 1.5642 AZN/USD on the inter-bank foreign exchange market.

So, the Central Bank's official exchange rate for January 8 was defined at 1.5642 AZN/USD, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR).

The official exchange rate is 1.5626 AZN/USD.