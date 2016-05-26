Most western indexes up on markets

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 25, at the US stock market Dow Jones index increased by 0,82% to 17 851,51 points, the S & P 500 up by 0,70% - to 2 090,54 points and the Nasdaq increased by 0,70% - to 4 894,89 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,70% - up to 6 262,85 points, the French CAC-40 index increased by 1,13% - to 4 481,64 points, German DAX gone up by 1,47% - up to 10 205,21 points

In the morning on the COMEX the price per ounce of gold decreased by 0,30 USD OR 0,02% to 1 225,15 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,1155 USD (+0,17%).