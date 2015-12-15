Most Western indexes reduced

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 14 at the US stock market Dow Jones index decreased by 0,60% to 17 368,50 points, the S & P 500 up by 0,48% - to 2 021,94 points and the Nasdaq increased by 0,38% - to 4 952,47 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,32% - up to 5 874,06 points, the German DAX decreased by 1,94% - up to 10 139,34 points, the French CAC-40 index down by 1,68% to 4 473,07 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 0,01% to 1 063,30 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,1020 USD (+0,25%).