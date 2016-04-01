Most Western indexes reduced

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ On March 31, at the US stock market Dow Jones index decreased by 0,18% to 17 685,09 points, the S & P 500 down by 0,20% - to 2 059,74 points and the Nasdaq increased by 0,01% - to 4 869,85 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,46% - up to 6 174,90 points, the German DAX decreased by 0,81% - up to 9 965,51 points, the French CAC-40 index went down by 1,34% - to 4 385,06 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price per ounce of gold increased by 0,13% to 1 232,70 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,1376 USD (+0,50%).