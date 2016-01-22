 Top
    Most Western indexes increased

    Euro against US dollar in world markets amounted to 1,0834 USD

    Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 21 at the US stock market Dow Jones index increased by 0,74% to 15 882,68 points, the S & P 500 up by 0,52% - to 1 868,99 points and the Nasdaq by 0,01% - to 4 472,06 points.

    Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index increased by 1,77% - up to 5 773,79 points, the German DAX increased by 1,94% - up to 9 574,16 points, the French CAC-40 index went up by 1,97% - to 4 206,40 points.

    In the morning on the COMEX the price per ounce of gold decreased by 0,29% to 1 099,60 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,0834 USD (-0,54%).

