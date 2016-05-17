Most Western indexes increased

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 16, at the US stock market Dow Jones index increased by 1,00% to 17 710,71 points, the S & P 500 up by 0,98% - to 2 066,66 points and the Nasdaq increased by 1,22% - to 4 775,46 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,21% - up to 6 151,40 points, the French CAC-40 index decreased by 0,18% - to 4 312,28 points. On May 16 stock markets were closed in Germany due to Whit Monday holiday.

In the morning on the COMEX the price per ounce of gold increased by 0,64% to 1 280,80 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,1313 USD (+0,04%).