    ​Moody's cut UK's credit outlook to 'negative'

    If the UK has no trade agreements with the EU, British GDP growth will significantly decline

    Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ International agency Moody's downgraded the credit outlook of the UK to ‘negative’ from ‘stable.’

    Report informs citing Tass, this was said in the organization’s report. Rating state was affirmed at "Aa1".

    "In the coming years, during which the UK will have to build trade relations with the EU, Moody's experts predict an increased uncertainty and reduced levels of investment that will lead to poor growth," the statement says.

    If the UK has no trade agreements with the EU, British GDP growth will significantly decline.

