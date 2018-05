Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Moody's iternational rating agency has kept the rating of IBA-Moscow, a subsidiary of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA). Report informs, the bank's long-term local currency rating set to "B3" level.

Previously, the agency has affirmed the bank's long-term foreign currency rating to "B3" level, the bank financial strength rating at "E +", outlook stable rating.