Money transfers from Georgia to Azerbaijan grow by 26%

Tbilisi. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2018, $18,232,000 was transferred from Azerbaijan to Georgia, up $4,109,000 or 29% from the previous year, Report informs citing the National Bank of Georgia.

In the reporting period, $11,060,500 was transferred from Georgia to Azerbaijan, up 26.4% in comparison to a year earlier.

Money transfer from Azerbaijan to Georgia in November amounted to $1,097,000, from Georgia to Azerbaijan – to $1,040,000.

In January-November 2018, total money transfers from other countries to Georgia exceeded $1.4 billion. In November $133.1 million was transferred to Georgia, which is 9% more than 2017’s November.

Most of money transfers to Georgia in January-November were carried out from Russia ($413,749,000), while 37,790,000 was transferred in November.