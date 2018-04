Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Monetary base in Azerbaijan amounted to 7 597.3 million manats as of 1 June this year.

That's 178.7 million manats or 2.4% more compared to May 1.

Report was told in Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, the monetary base over the same period last year decreased by 3 674.9 million manats or 32.6%.