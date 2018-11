© Report https://report.az/storage/news/74a976bc6afdac1eba318ac8ceee3049/83236742-3bb2-479b-aaf1-96a18218d74f_292.jpg

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Monetary base in Azerbaijan up to 8 332.9 mln AZN this year.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), this is more by 58.4 mln. AZN or 0.7%.

Compared with the start of year, monetary base grew by 472.4 mln AZN or 6%, and last year by 694,8 mln. AZN or 9.1%.