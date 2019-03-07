Monetary base exceeds AZN 9B

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ As of March 1, 2019 the monetary base in Azerbaijan stood at AZN 9,014,100,000, up AZN 304.9 million or 3.5% from previous month, down AZN 531.6 million or 5.6% from early 2019, AZN 166.5 million or 1.8% in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).