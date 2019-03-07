Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ As of March 1, 2019 the monetary base in Azerbaijan stood at AZN 9,014,100,000, up AZN 304.9 million or 3.5% from previous month, down AZN 531.6 million or 5.6% from early 2019, AZN 166.5 million or 1.8% in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Monetary base exceeds AZN 9B
https://report.az/storage/news/1c0233956ea41fe79ff858f2893e5699/4e9be7dd-c1d6-488b-a934-e25ea2d00c9a_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.03.2019) 08 March, 2019 / 09:32
- ECB keeps interest rate unchanged 07 March, 2019 / 17:48
- CBA increases currency reserves by more than $100 million last month 07 March, 2019 / 16:27
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.03.2019) 07 March, 2019 / 09:36
- CBA currency exchange rates (07.03.2019) 07 March, 2019 / 09:32
- WB appoints new chief economist for Azerbaijan 06 March, 2019 / 17:16
- Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rate unchanged 06 March, 2019 / 15:36
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.03.2019) 06 March, 2019 / 09:40
- CBA currency exchange rates (06.03.2019) 06 March, 2019 / 09:34
- World Bank: Azerbaijan turns into middle-income country 05 March, 2019 / 17:40
Namiq HüseynovNews Author