Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Taxes makes structural changes. Report was told in the analytical and information department of the Ministry.

Thus, according to the order of Minister of Taxes, State Counsellor of the first rank of the State Tax Service of Fazil Mammadov, some structural changes were made in the Office of the Ministry of Taxes, Baku Tax Department under the Ministry of Taxes, territorial tax departments and tax bureaus of the Ministry.

Heads of territorial tax department No. 2, regional tax offices No. 3, 4, 5 and 9 are replaced in rotation, some senior officials of the Baku Tax Department and the head of the Territorial Tax Department No. 6 dismissed from their posts and sent to disposal.