 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ministry of Taxes makes structural changes

    Head of Territorial Tax Department No. 6 dismissed

    Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Taxes makes structural changes. Report was told in the analytical and information department of the Ministry.

    Thus, according to the order of Minister of Taxes, State Counsellor of the first rank of the State Tax Service of Fazil Mammadov, some structural changes were made in the Office of the Ministry of Taxes, Baku Tax Department under the Ministry of Taxes, territorial tax departments and tax bureaus of the Ministry.

    Heads of territorial tax department No. 2, regional tax offices No. 3, 4, 5 and 9 are replaced in rotation, some senior officials of the Baku Tax Department and the head of the Territorial Tax Department No. 6 dismissed from their posts and sent to disposal.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi