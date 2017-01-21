Ministry of Taxes gives extra 3 days to taxpayers for submission of tax returns

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Taxes has given an extra 3 days to taxpayers in order to submit declaration. Report informs, deadline for the submission of tax returns shifted from January 20 to 23.

In other words, taxpayers were given an extra time of 3 days.

Media and Communication Center of the ministry has confirmed the news and stated that extension of the deadline associated with January 20, the National Day of Mourning and next day are Saturday and Sunday:

"According to the law if any day of submission of tax returns coincides with any special day then that they has to be shifted to next business day. As this year, the anniversary of "20 January" falls on Friday and next working day will be on January 23, therefore taxpayers can submit their tax returns on Monday", - stated in Ministry.