Ministry of Taxes bans 5 more executive officials to legal entities from leaving country

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes amended the list of persons banned from leaving the country because of tax debts.

Report informs citing the official website of the ministry, the number of executive officials to the legal entities banned from leaving Azerbaijan increased by 5 and reached 491 people.

The number of individuals banned from leaving the country has not changed and remains at 328.

In general, the number of persons who are not allowed to travel outside Azerbaijan because of tax debt rose from 814 to 819.