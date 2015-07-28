Minister: Serious measures to be taken due to shortcomings of tax officials

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Collegial meeting was held dedicated to the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by President Ilham Aliyev on July 13, dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development in the first half of 2015 and the upcoming challenges. Report was told at the analytical and information department of the Ministry of Taxes.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister of Taxes, 1st rank State Advisor of Tax Service, Fazil Mammadov mentioned the strengthening of political stability in the country under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, achieving major successes thanks to economic reforms, and the rule of law. Speaking about the ongoing reforms of the tax authorities, the Minister noted that, due to steps to improve the tax legislation and administration, expanding the number and scope of e-services by the introduction of information and communication technologies, the steps for the formation of tax culture in the society tax revenues are increasing from year to year, positive changes in the structure, was successfully carried out projections of revenues.

In conclusion, the instructions and orders given by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by President Ilham Aliyev on July 13, dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development in the first half of 2015 and the upcoming challenges, have been accepted as the Action Plan for the second half of 2015 and subsequent periods, and also decided to establish a working group in order to optimize the tax administration.