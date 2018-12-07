Minister: De-shadowization of salaries will have positive impact on restoration of bank loans’ role in Azerbaijan’s economy

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/f1c54f7e4a0c7cf1773f8aaf35a64a37/720511d0-dd70-4e72-9a08-a7e755550598_292.jpg

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Under the amendments in the Tax Code, the de-shadowization of salaries will have positive impact on restoration of bank loans' role in Azerbaijan’s economy, Minister of Taxes Mikayil Jabbarov said in a televised speech on ITV channel, Report informs.

According to him, there is discrepancy between real and documented salaries.

"This case limits citizen to benefit from both long-term lending, such as mortgage, and short-term lending, which, in its turn, hinders economic development," Jabbarov said.