Minister: Azerbaijan's state budget - most investment-oriented in region
Finance
- 11 November, 2026
- 12:01
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Azerbaijan's state budget is the most investment-oriented budget in the region, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said during the discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027" at a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees of the Milli Majlis, Report informs.
He noted that 32.5% of the country's state budget consists of investment-oriented capital expenditures.
"Budget expenditures are formed in accordance with socio-economic needs. Our total budget expenditures account for 46.2% of the non-oil and gas GDP," the minister added.
Sahil Babayev: "Regionda ən investisiya yönümlü büdcə Azərbaycandadır"
Министр: Госбюджет Азербайджана - самый инвестиционно-ориентированный в регионе
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