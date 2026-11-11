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Azerbaijan's state budget is the most investment-oriented budget in the region, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said during the discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027" at a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees of the Milli Majlis, Report informs.

He noted that 32.5% of the country's state budget consists of investment-oriented capital expenditures.

"Budget expenditures are formed in accordance with socio-economic needs. Our total budget expenditures account for 46.2% of the non-oil and gas GDP," the minister added.