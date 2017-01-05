Management of "Azericard" changes

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Director of the "Azericard" Processing Center Jeyhun Rahimov dismissed.

Report informs, he was appointed Advisor to the Chairman of the "International Bank of Azerbaijan" OJSC (IBAR) Managerial Board (MB).

Emil Amirov will be appointed as a head of the "Azericard". Prior to this post, he worked as deputy chairman of "Atabank" OJSC Managerial Board (MB).

Notably, "Azericard" was established in 1996. Its authorized capital is 500 000 AZN. The IBAR is a 100% founder of the Processing Center.