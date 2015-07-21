Main West indexes increased in markets

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 20, at the US stock market Dow Jones index increased by 0,08% to 18 100,41 points, the S & P 500 rose by 0,08% to 2 128,28 points and the Nasdaq went up by 0,17% to 5 218,86 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,20% - up to 6 788,69 points, the German DAX went up by 0,53% to 11 735,72 points, the French CAC-40 index increased by 0,35% to 5 142,49 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold has fallen by 0,41% to 1 102,60 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,0825 dollars (+0,02%).