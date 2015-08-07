Main West indexes decline

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 6, at the US stock market Dow Jones index fell by 0,69% to 17 419,75 points, the S & P 500 by 0,78% to 2 083,56 points and the Nasdaq up by 1,62% to 5 056,44 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,08% to 6 747,09 points, the German DAX down by 0,44% to 11 585,10 points, the French CAC-40 index reduced by 10,09% - to 5 192,11 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold up by 0,30% to 1 087,40 USD.

Euro against the US dollar on the world market amounted to 1,0920 (+11%).