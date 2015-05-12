Main West Fund indexes reduced in markets

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 11, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,47% and made 18 105,11. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,51% and amounted to 2 105,33 and Nasdaq by 0,20% and constituted to 4 993,57 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,24% and amounted to 7 029,85 points, the German DAX decreased by 0,31% and made 11 673,51 points and French CAC-40 down by 1,23% and made 5,02787 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX reduced by 0,32% and amounted to 1 183,40 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,38% and made 1,1156.