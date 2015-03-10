Main West Fund indexes increased in markets

Baku.10 March.REPORT.AZ/ On March 9, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,78% and made 17 995,72. S&P 500 index increased by 0,39% and amounted to 2 079,43 and Nasdaq by 0,31% and constituted to 4 942,44points.

Report informs, on March 9, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index down by 0,51% and amounted to 6 876,47 points, the German DAX up by 0,27% to 11 582,11 points and French CAC-40 by 0,02% and made 4 964,35 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,64% and amounted to 1 160,70 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,42% and made 1,0799.