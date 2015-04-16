 Top

Main West Fund indexes increased

Main West Fund indexes increased
Euro rate to US dollar makes 1,0687 USD

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ. On April 15, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,42% and made 18 112,61. S&P 500 index increased by 0,51% and amounted to 2 106,63 and Nasdaq by 0,68% and constituted to 5 011,02 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,30% and amounted to 7 096,78 points, the German DAX up by 0,03% and made 12 231,34 points and French CAC-40 by 0,7% and made 5 254,35 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 1,43% and amounted to 1 200,30 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,003% and made 1,0687. 

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi