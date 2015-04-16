Main West Fund indexes increased

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ. On April 15, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,42% and made 18 112,61. S&P 500 index increased by 0,51% and amounted to 2 106,63 and Nasdaq by 0,68% and constituted to 5 011,02 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,30% and amounted to 7 096,78 points, the German DAX up by 0,03% and made 12 231,34 points and French CAC-40 by 0,7% and made 5 254,35 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 1,43% and amounted to 1 200,30 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,003% and made 1,0687.