Main West fund indexes decreased

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 29, Dow Jones index declined by 1,95% and made 17 596,35 in US fund market. S&P 500 index decreased by 2,09% and amounted to 2 057,64 and Nasdaq decreased by 2,40% and constituted to 4 958 47.

Report informs, FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,97% to 6 620,48 points, French CAC-40 declined by 3,74% and made 4 869,82 points and the German DAX decreased by 3,56% to 11 083,20 points in European fund market.

This morning, price per ounce of gold in COMEX increased by 0,21% and made 1 176,20 USD. Euro rate to US dollar rose by 0,21% and made 1,1190.