Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.11.2016)

29 November, 2016 09:34

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 48,24 1,00 11,2 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 47,08 1,02 9,8 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 190,8 4,7 -242,3 Indices Dow-Jones 19 097,9 -54,24 1 672,87 S&P 500 2 201,72 -11,63 157,78 Nasdaq 5 368,81 -30,11 361,4 Nikkei 18 356,89 -24,33 -676,82 Dax 10 582,67 -116,6 -160,34 FTSE 100 6 799,47 -41,28 557,15 CAC 40 INDEX 4 510,39 -39,88 -126,67 Shanghai Composite 3 277,00 15,062 -262,18 Bist 100 74 990,23 626,78 3 263,24 RTS 1 018,18 -0,33 261,14 Currency USD/EUR 1,0614 0,0025 -0,0242 USD/GBP 1,2416 -0,0061 -0,233 JPY/USD 111,94 -1,28 -8,61 RUB/USD 64,8717 0,0432 -7,6492 TRY/USD 3,4154 -0,036 0,494 CNY/USD 6,9153 -0,0035 0,4216