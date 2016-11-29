 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.11.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 48,24 USD/barrel

    Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)48,241,0011,2
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)47,081,029,8
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 190,84,7-242,3

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones19 097,9-54,241 672,87
    S&P 5002 201,72-11,63157,78
    Nasdaq5 368,81-30,11361,4
    Nikkei18 356,89-24,33-676,82
    Dax10 582,67-116,6-160,34
    FTSE 1006 799,47-41,28557,15
    CAC 40 INDEX4 510,39-39,88-126,67
    Shanghai Composite3 277,0015,062-262,18
    Bist 10074 990,23626,783 263,24
    RTS1 018,18-0,33261,14

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,06140,0025-0,0242
    USD/GBP1,2416-0,0061-0,233
    JPY/USD111,94-1,28-8,61
    RUB/USD64,87170,0432-7,6492
    TRY/USD3,4154-0,0360,494
    CNY/USD6,9153-0,00350,4216
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi