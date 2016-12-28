Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.12.2016)

28 December, 2016 10:08

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 56,09 0,93 19,05 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 53,9 0,88 16,62 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 138,8 5,2 -294,3 Indices Dow-Jones 19 945,04 11,23 2 520,01 S&P 500 2 268,88 5,09 224,94 Nasdaq 5 487,44 24,75 480,03 Nikkei 19 403,06 6,42 369,35 Dax 11 472,24 22,31 729,23 FTSE 100 7 068,17 0 825,85 CAC 40 INDEX 4 848,28 8,6 211,22 Shanghai Composite 3 114,66 -7,91 -424,52 Bist 100 76 699,41 -329,06 4 972,42 RTS 1 135,79 17,87 378,75 Currency USD/EUR 1,0457 0,0002 -0,0399 USD/GBP 1,2271 -0,0011 -0,2475 JPY/USD 117,43 0,33 -3,12 RUB/USD 60,655 -0,324 -11,8659 TRY/USD 3,5215 0,0092 0,6001 CNY/USD 6,952 0,0031 0,4583