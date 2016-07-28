 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.07.2016)

    Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceIn comparison with previous day priceIn comparison with beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)43,47-1,46,43
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)41,92-14,64
    Gold (USD/ounce)1334,56,2-98,6

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones18472,17-1,581047,14
    S&P 5002166,58-2,6122,64
    Nasdaq5139,8129,76132,4
    Nikkei16664,82281,78-2368,89
    Dax10319,5571,79-423,46
    FTSE 1006750,4326,4508,11
    CAC 40 INDEX4446,9652,19-190,1
    Shanghai Composite2992-58,17-547,18
    Bist 10075075,71386,273348,71
    RTS921,67-3,07164,63

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,10580,00720,0202
    USD/GBP1,32230,0093-0,1523
    JPY/USD105,40,74-15,15
    RUB/USD65,8-0,1227-6,7209
    TRY/USD3,0188-0,02760,0974
    CNY/USD6,67-0,0020,1763
