    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.12.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 55,16 USD/barrel

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)
    		55,160,0818,12
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)53,02-0,2115,74
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 133,6-0,9-299,5
    Indices
    		   
    Dow-Jones19 933,8102 508,78
    S&P 5002 263,790219,85
    Nasdaq5 462,690455,28
    Nikkei19 396,64-31,03362,93
    Dax11 449,930706,92
    FTSE 1007 068,170825,85
    CAC 40 INDEX4 839,680202,62
    Shanghai Composite3 122,5712,42-416,61
    Bist 10077 028,4756,325 301,48
    RTS1 117,920360,88
    Currency
    		   
    USD/EUR1,0455-1E-04-0,0401
    USD/GBP1,22820,0005-0,2464
    JPY/USD117,1-0,24-3,45
    RUB/USD60,979-0,077-11,5419
    TRY/USD3,5123-0,0050,5909
    CNY/USD6,94890,00260,4552
