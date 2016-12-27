Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.12.2016)

27 December, 2016 09:32

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel)

55,16 0,08 18,12 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 53,02 -0,21 15,74 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 133,6 -0,9 -299,5 Indices

Dow-Jones 19 933,81 0 2 508,78 S&P 500 2 263,79 0 219,85 Nasdaq 5 462,69 0 455,28 Nikkei 19 396,64 -31,03 362,93 Dax 11 449,93 0 706,92 FTSE 100 7 068,17 0 825,85 CAC 40 INDEX 4 839,68 0 202,62 Shanghai Composite 3 122,57 12,42 -416,61 Bist 100 77 028,47 56,32 5 301,48 RTS 1 117,92 0 360,88 Currency

USD/EUR 1,0455 -1E-04 -0,0401 USD/GBP 1,2282 0,0005 -0,2464 JPY/USD 117,1 -0,24 -3,45 RUB/USD 60,979 -0,077 -11,5419 TRY/USD 3,5123 -0,005 0,5909 CNY/USD 6,9489 0,0026 0,4552