Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.12.2016)

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|55,16
|0,08
|18,12
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|53,02
|-0,21
|15,74
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 133,6
|-0,9
|-299,5
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19 933,81
|0
|2 508,78
|S&P 500
|2 263,79
|0
|219,85
|Nasdaq
|5 462,69
|0
|455,28
|Nikkei
|19 396,64
|-31,03
|362,93
|Dax
|11 449,93
|0
|706,92
|FTSE 100
|7 068,17
|0
|825,85
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 839,68
|0
|202,62
|Shanghai Composite
|3 122,57
|12,42
|-416,61
|Bist 100
|77 028,47
|56,32
|5 301,48
|RTS
|1 117,92
|0
|360,88
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0455
|-1E-04
|-0,0401
|USD/GBP
|1,2282
|0,0005
|-0,2464
|JPY/USD
|117,1
|-0,24
|-3,45
|RUB/USD
|60,979
|-0,077
|-11,5419
|TRY/USD
|3,5123
|-0,005
|0,5909
|CNY/USD
|6,9489
|0,0026
|0,4552
Tural İbadlıNews Author
