Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (26.05.2017)

26 May, 2017 10:00

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price



Compared to beginning of year

Commodity Brent (USD/barrel) 51,46 -2,5 -5,36 WTI (USD/barrel) 48,9 -2,46 -4,82 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 259,8 6,7 109,8 Indices Dow-Jones 21 082,95 70,53 1 320,35 S&P 500 2 415,07 10,68 176,24 Nasdaq 6 205,26 42,24 822,15 Nikkei 19 813,13 -10,29 698,76 Dax 12 621,72 -21,15 1 140,66 FTSE 100 7 517,71 2,81 374,88 CAC 40 INDEX 5 337,16 -4,18 474,85 Shanghai Composite 3 107,83 43,754 4,19 Bist 100 97 712,94 -600,83 19 574,28 RTS 1 083,52 -4,07 -68,81 Currency USD/EUR 1,121 -0,0009 0,0694 USD/GBP 1,2942 -0,003 0,0604 JPY/USD 111,84 0,35 -7,45 RUB/USD 56,8887 0,4015 -4,3843 TRY/USD 3,5667 0,0066 0,039 CNY/USD 6,8685 -0,0216 -0,0765