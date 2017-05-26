 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (26.05.2017)

    Brent crude oil now makes 51,46 USD/barrel

     Last priceCompared to previous day's price

    		Compared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent (USD/barrel)51,46-2,5-5,36
    WTI (USD/barrel)48,9-2,46-4,82
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 259,86,7109,8

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones21 082,9570,531 320,35
    S&P 5002 415,0710,68176,24
    Nasdaq6 205,2642,24822,15
    Nikkei19 813,13-10,29698,76
    Dax12 621,72-21,151 140,66
    FTSE 1007 517,712,81374,88
    CAC 40 INDEX5 337,16-4,18474,85
    Shanghai Composite3 107,8343,7544,19
    Bist 10097 712,94-600,8319 574,28
    RTS1 083,52-4,07-68,81

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,121-0,00090,0694
    USD/GBP1,2942-0,0030,0604
    JPY/USD111,840,35-7,45
    RUB/USD56,88870,4015-4,3843
    TRY/USD3,56670,00660,039
    CNY/USD6,8685-0,0216-0,0765
