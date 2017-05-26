Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (26.05.2017)

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|51,46
|-2,5
|-5,36
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|48,9
|-2,46
|-4,82
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 259,8
|6,7
|109,8
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|21 082,95
|70,53
|1 320,35
|S&P 500
|2 415,07
|10,68
|176,24
|Nasdaq
|6 205,26
|42,24
|822,15
|Nikkei
|19 813,13
|-10,29
|698,76
|Dax
|12 621,72
|-21,15
|1 140,66
|FTSE 100
|7 517,71
|2,81
|374,88
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 337,16
|-4,18
|474,85
|Shanghai Composite
|3 107,83
|43,754
|4,19
|Bist 100
|97 712,94
|-600,83
|19 574,28
|RTS
|1 083,52
|-4,07
|-68,81
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,121
|-0,0009
|0,0694
|USD/GBP
|1,2942
|-0,003
|0,0604
|JPY/USD
|111,84
|0,35
|-7,45
|RUB/USD
|56,8887
|0,4015
|-4,3843
|TRY/USD
|3,5667
|0,0066
|0,039
|CNY/USD
|6,8685
|-0,0216
|-0,0765
