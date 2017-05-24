 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (24.05.2017)

    Brent crude oil now makes 54,15 USD/barrel

    Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity
    Brent (USD/barrel)54,150,28-2,67
    WTI (USD/barrel)51,470,74-2,25
    Goldl (USD/ounce)1 255,5-5,9105,5
    Indices
    Dow-Jones20 937,9143,081 175,31
    S&P 5002 398,424,4159,59
    Nasdaq6 138,715,09755,6
    Nikkei19 724,3246,04609,95
    Dax12 659,1539,691 178,09
    FTSE 1007 485,29-11,05342,46
    CAC 40 INDEX5 348,1625,28485,85
    Shanghai Composite3 061,947-13,733-41,693
    Bist 10097 717,481 317,4519 578,82
    RTS1 096,8313,25-55,5
    Currency
    USD/EUR1,1183-0,0054-0,9333
    USD/GBP1,2961-0,00390,0623
    JPY/USD111,780,48-7,51
    RUB/USD56,3222-0,3144-4,9508
    TRY/USD3,57460,01560,0469
    CNY/USD6,8852-0,0012-0,0598
