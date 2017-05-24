Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (24.05.2017)

24 May, 2017 09:42

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent (USD/barrel) 54,15 0,28 -2,67 WTI (USD/barrel) 51,47 0,74 -2,25 Goldl (USD/ounce) 1 255,5 -5,9 105,5 Indices Dow-Jones 20 937,91 43,08 1 175,31 S&P 500 2 398,42 4,4 159,59 Nasdaq 6 138,71 5,09 755,6 Nikkei 19 724,32 46,04 609,95 Dax 12 659,15 39,69 1 178,09 FTSE 100 7 485,29 -11,05 342,46 CAC 40 INDEX 5 348,16 25,28 485,85 Shanghai Composite 3 061,947 -13,733 -41,693 Bist 100 97 717,48 1 317,45 19 578,82 RTS 1 096,83 13,25 -55,5 Currency USD/EUR 1,1183 -0,0054 -0,9333 USD/GBP 1,2961 -0,0039 0,0623 JPY/USD 111,78 0,48 -7,51 RUB/USD 56,3222 -0,3144 -4,9508 TRY/USD 3,5746 0,0156 0,0469 CNY/USD 6,8852 -0,0012 -0,0598