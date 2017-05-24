Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (24.05.2017)

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|54,15
|0,28
|-2,67
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|51,47
|0,74
|-2,25
|Goldl (USD/ounce)
|1 255,5
|-5,9
|105,5
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 937,91
|43,08
|1 175,31
|S&P 500
|2 398,42
|4,4
|159,59
|Nasdaq
|6 138,71
|5,09
|755,6
|Nikkei
|19 724,32
|46,04
|609,95
|Dax
|12 659,15
|39,69
|1 178,09
|FTSE 100
|7 485,29
|-11,05
|342,46
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 348,16
|25,28
|485,85
|Shanghai Composite
|3 061,947
|-13,733
|-41,693
|Bist 100
|97 717,48
|1 317,45
|19 578,82
|RTS
|1 096,83
|13,25
|-55,5
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1183
|-0,0054
|-0,9333
|USD/GBP
|1,2961
|-0,0039
|0,0623
|JPY/USD
|111,78
|0,48
|-7,51
|RUB/USD
|56,3222
|-0,3144
|-4,9508
|TRY/USD
|3,5746
|0,0156
|0,0469
|CNY/USD
|6,8852
|-0,0012
|-0,0598
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
