    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.11.2018)

    Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ

    Commodity Last price Compared to the previous day’s close Compared to the beginning of the year
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 62.53 - 4.37 - 4.34
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 53.43 - 3.11 - 6.99
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 221.2 - 4.1 - 88.1
    Indices
    Dow-Jones 24 465.64 - 551.8 - 253.58
    S&P 500 2 641.89 - 48.84 - 31.72
    Nasdaq 6 908.82 - 119.66 5.43
    Nikkei 21 511.45 - 309.71 - 1 253.49
    Dax 11 066.41 - 178.13 - 1 851.23
    FTSE 100 6 947.92 - 52.97 - 739.85
    CAC 40 INDEX 4 924.89 - 60.56 - 387.67
    Shanghai Composite 2 645.85 - 57.66 - 661.32
    Bist 100 92 012.76 - 2 486.09 - 23 320.24
    RTS 1 129.1 - 6.61 - 25.33
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1.137 - 0.0084 - 0.0635
    USD/GBP 1.2788 - 0.0066 - 0.0725
    JPY/USD 112.77 0.22 0.08
    RUB/USD 66.1951 0.5752 8.5062
    TRY/USD 5.3781 0.0656 1.5799
    CNY/USD 6.9453 0.0033 0.4385
