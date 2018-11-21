Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.11.2018)

https://report.az/storage/news/63dc8e5f643fc70287d2eb7af9331d46/2a22d41a-7b58-4bda-a072-0a69ef4afc88_292.jpg
Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ
|Commodity
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day’s close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|62.53
|- 4.37
|- 4.34
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|53.43
|- 3.11
|- 6.99
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 221.2
|- 4.1
|- 88.1
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|24 465.64
|- 551.8
|- 253.58
|S&P 500
|2 641.89
|- 48.84
|- 31.72
|Nasdaq
|6 908.82
|- 119.66
|5.43
|Nikkei
|21 511.45
|- 309.71
|- 1 253.49
|Dax
|11 066.41
|- 178.13
|- 1 851.23
|FTSE 100
|6 947.92
|- 52.97
|- 739.85
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 924.89
|- 60.56
|- 387.67
|Shanghai Composite
|2 645.85
|- 57.66
|- 661.32
|Bist 100
|92 012.76
|- 2 486.09
|- 23 320.24
|RTS
|1 129.1
|- 6.61
|- 25.33
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.137
|- 0.0084
|- 0.0635
|USD/GBP
|1.2788
|- 0.0066
|- 0.0725
|JPY/USD
|112.77
|0.22
|0.08
|RUB/USD
|66.1951
|0.5752
|8.5062
|TRY/USD
|5.3781
|0.0656
|1.5799
|CNY/USD
|6.9453
|0.0033
|0.4385
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author