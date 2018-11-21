Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.11.2018)

21 November, 2018 09:41

Commodity Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Brent (dollar/barrel) 62.53 - 4.37 - 4.34 WTI (dollar/barrel) 53.43 - 3.11 - 6.99 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 221.2 - 4.1 - 88.1 Indices Dow-Jones 24 465.64 - 551.8 - 253.58 S&P 500 2 641.89 - 48.84 - 31.72 Nasdaq 6 908.82 - 119.66 5.43 Nikkei 21 511.45 - 309.71 - 1 253.49 Dax 11 066.41 - 178.13 - 1 851.23 FTSE 100 6 947.92 - 52.97 - 739.85 CAC 40 INDEX 4 924.89 - 60.56 - 387.67 Shanghai Composite 2 645.85 - 57.66 - 661.32 Bist 100 92 012.76 - 2 486.09 - 23 320.24 RTS 1 129.1 - 6.61 - 25.33 Currency USD/EUR 1.137 - 0.0084 - 0.0635 USD/GBP 1.2788 - 0.0066 - 0.0725 JPY/USD 112.77 0.22 0.08 RUB/USD 66.1951 0.5752 8.5062 TRY/USD 5.3781 0.0656 1.5799 CNY/USD 6.9453 0.0033 0.4385