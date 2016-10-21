Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.10.2016)

21 October, 2016 10:21

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to the previous day's price Compared to beginning of the year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 51,38 -1,29 14,34 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 50,43 -1,17 13,15 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 267,5 -2,4 -165,6 Indices Dow-Jones 18 162,35 -40,27 737,32 S&P 500 2 141,34 -2,95 97,4 Nasdaq 5 241,83 -4,58 234,42 Nikkei 17 235,5 40,43 -1 798,21 Dax 10 701,39 55,71 -41,62 FTSE 100 7 026,9 4,98 784,58 CAC 40 INDEX 4 540,12 19,82 -96,94 Shanghai Composite 3 084,46 -0,259 -454,72 Bist 100 79 252,41 42,56 7 525,42 RTS 987,48 -7,75 230,44 Currency USD/EUR 1,0929 -0,0045 0,0073 USD/GBP 1,2254 -0,0031 -0,2492 JPY/USD 103,95 0,51 -16,6 RUB/USD 62,434 0,173 -10,0869 TRY/USD 3,06 -0,0015 0,1386 CNY/USD 6,7449 0,0071 0,2512