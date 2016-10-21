Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.10.2016)

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of the year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|51,38
|-1,29
|14,34
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|50,43
|-1,17
|13,15
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 267,5
|-2,4
|-165,6
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 162,35
|-40,27
|737,32
|S&P 500
|2 141,34
|-2,95
|97,4
|Nasdaq
|5 241,83
|-4,58
|234,42
|Nikkei
|17 235,5
|40,43
|-1 798,21
|Dax
|10 701,39
|55,71
|-41,62
|FTSE 100
|7 026,9
|4,98
|784,58
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 540,12
|19,82
|-96,94
|Shanghai Composite
|3 084,46
|-0,259
|-454,72
|Bist 100
|79 252,41
|42,56
|7 525,42
|RTS
|987,48
|-7,75
|230,44
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0929
|-0,0045
|0,0073
|USD/GBP
|1,2254
|-0,0031
|-0,2492
|JPY/USD
|103,95
|0,51
|-16,6
|RUB/USD
|62,434
|0,173
|-10,0869
|TRY/USD
|3,06
|-0,0015
|0,1386
|CNY/USD
|6,7449
|0,0071
|0,2512
Tural İbadlıNews Author
Share in Facebook