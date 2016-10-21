 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.10.2016)

    Brent oil - 51,38 USD/barrel

     Last priceCompared to the previous day's price Compared to beginning of the year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)51,38-1,2914,34
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)50,43-1,1713,15
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 267,5-2,4-165,6

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones18 162,35-40,27737,32
    S&P 5002 141,34-2,9597,4
    Nasdaq5 241,83-4,58234,42
    Nikkei17 235,540,43-1 798,21
    Dax10 701,3955,71-41,62
    FTSE 1007 026,94,98784,58
    CAC 40 INDEX4 540,1219,82-96,94
    Shanghai Composite3 084,46-0,259-454,72
    Bist 10079 252,4142,567 525,42
    RTS987,48-7,75230,44

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,0929-0,00450,0073
    USD/GBP1,2254-0,0031-0,2492
    JPY/USD103,950,51-16,6
    RUB/USD62,4340,173-10,0869
    TRY/USD3,06-0,00150,1386
    CNY/USD6,74490,00710,2512
