Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.09.2016)

21 September, 2016 09:46

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Comodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 46,45 0,57 9,41 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 44,83 0,78 7,55 Gold (USD/ounce) 1314,05 -4,15 -119,05 Indices Dow-Jones 18129,96 9,79 704,93 S&P 500 2139,76 0,64 95,82 Nasdaq 5241,35 6,33 233,94 Nikkei 16751,46 259,31 -2282,67 Dax 10393,86 19,99 -349,15 FTSE 100 6830,79 17,24 588,47 CAC 40 INDEX 4388,60 -5,59 -248,46 Shanghai Composite 3022,78 0,22 -516,4 Bist 100 77313,46 -357,29 5586,47 RTS 969,71 -0,04 212,67 Currency USD/EUR 1,1128 0,0023 0,0272 USD/GBP 1,2971 -0,0018 -0,1775 JPY/USD 102,69 0,99 -17,86 RUB/USD 64,7819 4,739 -7,8829 TRY/USD 2,9825 0,0042 0,0611 CNY/USD 6,6734 0,0004 0,1797