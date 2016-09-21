Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.09.2016)

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Comodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|46,45
|0,57
|9,41
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|44,83
|0,78
|7,55
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1314,05
|-4,15
|-119,05
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18129,96
|9,79
|704,93
|S&P 500
|2139,76
|0,64
|95,82
|Nasdaq
|5241,35
|6,33
|233,94
|Nikkei
|16751,46
|259,31
|-2282,67
|Dax
|10393,86
|19,99
|-349,15
|FTSE 100
|6830,79
|17,24
|588,47
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4388,60
|-5,59
|-248,46
|Shanghai Composite
|3022,78
|0,22
|-516,4
|Bist 100
|77313,46
|-357,29
|5586,47
|RTS
|969,71
|-0,04
|212,67
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1128
|0,0023
|0,0272
|USD/GBP
|1,2971
|-0,0018
|-0,1775
|JPY/USD
|102,69
|0,99
|-17,86
|RUB/USD
|64,7819
|4,739
|-7,8829
|TRY/USD
|2,9825
|0,0042
|0,0611
|CNY/USD
|6,6734
|0,0004
|0,1797
Cavid ƏzimovNews Author
Share in Facebook