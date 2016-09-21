 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.09.2016)

    Brent oil - 46,45 USD/barrel

    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Comodity

    Brent oil (USD/barrel)46,450,579,41
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)44,830,787,55
    Gold (USD/ounce)1314,05-4,15-119,05

    Indices

    Dow-Jones18129,969,79704,93
    S&P 5002139,760,6495,82
    Nasdaq5241,356,33233,94
    Nikkei16751,46259,31-2282,67
    Dax10393,8619,99-349,15
    FTSE 1006830,7917,24588,47
    CAC 40 INDEX4388,60-5,59-248,46
    Shanghai Composite3022,780,22-516,4
    Bist 10077313,46-357,295586,47
    RTS969,71-0,04212,67
    Currency
    USD/EUR1,11280,00230,0272
    USD/GBP1,2971-0,0018-0,1775
    JPY/USD102,690,99-17,86
    RUB/USD64,78194,739-7,8829
    TRY/USD2,98250,00420,0611
    CNY/USD6,67340,00040,1797
