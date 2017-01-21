Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.01.2017)

https://report.az/storage/news/0ef4fc57e02e0603f2a5dafc0ef028d5/7184a078-9eca-4a8b-8ded-b75ee7e5d326_292.jpg
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|55,49
|1,09
|-1,33
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|52,42
|0,12
|-1,3
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1210,2
|3,45
|60,2
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19827,25
|94,85
|64,65
|S&P 500
|2271,31
|7,62
|32,48
|Nasdaq
|5555,33
|15,25
|172,22
|Nikkei
|19137,91
|-25,09
|23,54
|Dax
|11630,13
|33,24
|149,07
|FTSE 100
|6954,21
|-254,23
|-188,62
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4764,07
|-77,07
|-98,24
|Shanghai Composite
|3123,14
|-0,14
|19,5
|Bist 100
|83067,15
|766,83
|4928,49
|RTS
|1138,99
|2,37
|-13,34
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0703
|0,0028
|-0,9813
|USD/GBP
|1,2375
|0,0026
|0,0037
|JPY/USD
|114,62
|-0,23
|-4,67
|RUB/USD
|59,6068
|-0,1236
|-1,6662
|TRY/USD
|3,7682
|-0,0549
|0,2405
|CNY/USD
|6,8765
|0,0069
|-0,0685
