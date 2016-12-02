 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (2.12.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 53,94 USD/barrel

    Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    Brent oil (USD/barrel)53,943,4716,9
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)51,062,0913,78
    Gold (USD/ounce)1169,4-5,6-263,7

    Indices

    Dow-Jones19191,9368,351766,9
    S&P 5002191,08-7,73147,14
    Nasdaq5251,11-72,57243,7
    Nikkei18342,74-331,33-690,97
    Dax10534,05-106,25-208,96
    FTSE 1006752,93-30,86510,61
    CAC 40 INDEX4560,61-17,73-76,45
    Shanghai Composite3273,30923,274-265,871
    Bist 10072519,85-1475,35792,86
    RTS1047,4318,38290,39

    Currency

    USD/EUR1,06610,0064-0,0195
    USD/GBP1,25910,0078-0,2155
    JPY/USD114,1-0,27-6,45
    RUB/USD63,9721-0,1459-8,5488
    TRY/USD3,50390,06810,5825
    CNY/USD6,8856-0,00380,3919
