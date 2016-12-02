Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (2.12.2016)

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|53,94
|3,47
|16,9
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|51,06
|2,09
|13,78
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1169,4
|-5,6
|-263,7
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19191,93
|68,35
|1766,9
|S&P 500
|2191,08
|-7,73
|147,14
|Nasdaq
|5251,11
|-72,57
|243,7
|Nikkei
|18342,74
|-331,33
|-690,97
|Dax
|10534,05
|-106,25
|-208,96
|FTSE 100
|6752,93
|-30,86
|510,61
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4560,61
|-17,73
|-76,45
|Shanghai Composite
|3273,309
|23,274
|-265,871
|Bist 100
|72519,85
|-1475,35
|792,86
|RTS
|1047,43
|18,38
|290,39
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0661
|0,0064
|-0,0195
|USD/GBP
|1,2591
|0,0078
|-0,2155
|JPY/USD
|114,1
|-0,27
|-6,45
|RUB/USD
|63,9721
|-0,1459
|-8,5488
|TRY/USD
|3,5039
|0,0681
|0,5825
|CNY/USD
|6,8856
|-0,0038
|0,3919
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
Share in Facebook