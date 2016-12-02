Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (2.12.2016)

2 December, 2016 09:19

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 53,94 3,47 16,9 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 51,06 2,09 13,78 Gold (USD/ounce) 1169,4 -5,6 -263,7 Indices Dow-Jones 19191,93 68,35 1766,9 S&P 500 2191,08 -7,73 147,14 Nasdaq 5251,11 -72,57 243,7 Nikkei 18342,74 -331,33 -690,97 Dax 10534,05 -106,25 -208,96 FTSE 100 6752,93 -30,86 510,61 CAC 40 INDEX 4560,61 -17,73 -76,45 Shanghai Composite 3273,309 23,274 -265,871 Bist 100 72519,85 -1475,35 792,86 RTS 1047,43 18,38 290,39 Currency USD/EUR 1,0661 0,0064 -0,0195 USD/GBP 1,2591 0,0078 -0,2155 JPY/USD 114,1 -0,27 -6,45 RUB/USD 63,9721 -0,1459 -8,5488 TRY/USD 3,5039 0,0681 0,5825 CNY/USD 6,8856 -0,0038 0,3919