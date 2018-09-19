 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.09.2018)

    Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/

    Commodity Last price Compared to previous day’s price Compared to the beginning of the year
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 79.03 0.98 12.16
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 69.85 0.94 9.43
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1202.9 - 2.9 - 106.4
    Indices
    Dow-Jones 26 246.96 184.84 1 527.74
    S&P 500 2 904.31 15.51 230.7
    Nasdaq 7 956.11 60.32 1 052.72
    Nikkei 23 729.92 266.52 964.98
    Dax 12 157.67 61.26 - 759.97
    FTSE 100 7 300.23 - 1.87 - 387.54
    CAC 40 INDEX 5 363.79 14.92 51.23
    Shanghai Composite 2 699.95 48.16 - 607.22
    Bist 100 94 886.87 539.21 - 20 446.13
    RTS 1 121.28 21.78 - 33.15
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1.1667 - 0.0016 - 0.0338
    USD/GBP 1.3148 - 0.0009 - 0.0365
    JPY/USD 112.36 0.51 - 0.33
    RUB/USD 67.3327 -0.7569 9.6438
    TRY/USD 6.3845 0.0714 2.5863
    CNY/USD 6.8615 0.0045 0.3547
