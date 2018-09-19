Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.09.2018)

https://report.az/storage/news/d7734784a59e802a4090b8dba018050d/80b31502-362a-4afc-89d4-2a751175a44c_292.jpg
|Commodity
|Last price
|Compared to previous day’s price
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|79.03
|0.98
|12.16
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|69.85
|0.94
|9.43
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1202.9
|- 2.9
|- 106.4
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26 246.96
|184.84
|1 527.74
|S&P 500
|2 904.31
|15.51
|230.7
|Nasdaq
|7 956.11
|60.32
|1 052.72
|Nikkei
|23 729.92
|266.52
|964.98
|Dax
|12 157.67
|61.26
|- 759.97
|FTSE 100
|7 300.23
|- 1.87
|- 387.54
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 363.79
|14.92
|51.23
|Shanghai Composite
|2 699.95
|48.16
|- 607.22
|Bist 100
|94 886.87
|539.21
|- 20 446.13
|RTS
|1 121.28
|21.78
|- 33.15
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1667
|- 0.0016
|- 0.0338
|USD/GBP
|1.3148
|- 0.0009
|- 0.0365
|JPY/USD
|112.36
|0.51
|- 0.33
|RUB/USD
|67.3327
|-0.7569
|9.6438
|TRY/USD
|6.3845
|0.0714
|2.5863
|CNY/USD
|6.8615
|0.0045
|0.3547
