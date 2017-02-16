Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.02.2017)

Brent oil now makes 55.63 USD/barrel

16 February, 2017 09:52

https://report.az/storage/news/9e8d1b8e46b019cf40691dde9d8cd25e/7e8b61b9-0e87-45f9-82b0-587d6f7ec283_292.jpg Bakı. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Last price

Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year

Commodity Brent (USD/barrel) 55,75 -0,22 -1,07 WTI (USD/barrel) 53,11 -0,09 -0,61 Gold (USD/ounce) 1233,1 7,7 83,1 Indices 0 0 Dow-Jones 20 611,86 107,45 849,26 S&P 500 2 349,25 11,67 110,42 Nasdaq 5 819,44 36,87 436,33 Nikkei 19 437,98 199 323,61 Dax 11 793,93 22,12 312,87 FTSE 100 7 302,41 33,85 159,58 CAC 40 INDEX 4 924,86 29,04 62,55 Shanghai Composite 3 212,99 -4,94 109,35 Bist 100 87 881,97 -200,24 9 743,31 RTS 1 172,59 -1,38 20,26 Currency 0 0 USD/EUR 1,0601 0,0023 0,0085 USD/GBP 1,2461 -0,0007 0,0123 JPY/USD 114,16 -0,1 -5,13 RUB/USD 57,2113 0,1513 -4,0617 TRY/USD 3,6599 0,0084 0,1322 CNY/USD 6,8711 0,0096 -0,0739