    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.02.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 55.63 USD/barrel

    Bakı. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/

     Last price
    		Compared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent (USD/barrel)55,75-0,22-1,07
    WTI (USD/barrel)53,11-0,09-0,61
    Gold (USD/ounce)1233,17,783,1

    Indices 

    		 00
    Dow-Jones20 611,86107,45849,26
    S&P 5002 349,2511,67110,42
    Nasdaq5 819,4436,87436,33
    Nikkei19 437,98199323,61
    Dax11 793,9322,12312,87
    FTSE 1007 302,4133,85159,58
    CAC 40 INDEX4 924,8629,0462,55
    Shanghai Composite3 212,99-4,94109,35
    Bist 10087 881,97-200,249 743,31
    RTS1 172,59-1,3820,26

    Currency

    		 00
    USD/EUR1,06010,00230,0085
    USD/GBP1,2461-0,00070,0123
    JPY/USD114,16-0,1-5,13
    RUB/USD57,21130,1513-4,0617
    TRY/USD3,65990,00840,1322
    CNY/USD6,87110,0096-0,0739
