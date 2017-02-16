Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.02.2017)

https://report.az/storage/news/9e8d1b8e46b019cf40691dde9d8cd25e/7e8b61b9-0e87-45f9-82b0-587d6f7ec283_292.jpg
Bakı. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|55,75
|-0,22
|-1,07
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|53,11
|-0,09
|-0,61
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1233,1
|7,7
|83,1
Indices
|0
|0
|Dow-Jones
|20 611,86
|107,45
|849,26
|S&P 500
|2 349,25
|11,67
|110,42
|Nasdaq
|5 819,44
|36,87
|436,33
|Nikkei
|19 437,98
|199
|323,61
|Dax
|11 793,93
|22,12
|312,87
|FTSE 100
|7 302,41
|33,85
|159,58
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 924,86
|29,04
|62,55
|Shanghai Composite
|3 212,99
|-4,94
|109,35
|Bist 100
|87 881,97
|-200,24
|9 743,31
|RTS
|1 172,59
|-1,38
|20,26
Currency
|0
|0
|USD/EUR
|1,0601
|0,0023
|0,0085
|USD/GBP
|1,2461
|-0,0007
|0,0123
|JPY/USD
|114,16
|-0,1
|-5,13
|RUB/USD
|57,2113
|0,1513
|-4,0617
|TRY/USD
|3,6599
|0,0084
|0,1322
|CNY/USD
|6,8711
|0,0096
|-0,0739
Tural İbadlıNews Author