Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.11.2018)

|Commodity
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day’s close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|65.47
|- 5.61
|- 1.4
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|55.69
|- 4.63
|- 4.73
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 201.4
|- 2.1
|- 107.9
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25 286.49
|- 100.69
|567.27
|S&P 500
|2 722.18
|- 4.04
|48.57
|Nasdaq
|7 200.88
|0.01
|297.49
|Nikkei
|21 809.48
|- 460.4
|- 955.46
|Dax
|11 472.22
|146.78
|- 1 445.42
|FTSE 100
|7 053.76
|0.68
|- 634.01
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 101.85
|42.76
|- 210.71
|Shanghai Composite
|2 654.88
|24.36
|- 652.29
|Bist 100
|92 829.85
|1 384.57
|- 22 503.15
|RTS
|1 100.05
|- 14.7
|- 54.38
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.129
|0.0072
|- 0.0715
|USD/GBP
|1.2977
|0.0128
|- 0.0536
|JPY/USD
|113.81
|- 0.03
|1.12
|RUB/USD
|68.0636
|0.1588
|10.3747
|TRY/USD
|5.4774
|0.0119
|1.6792
|CNY/USD
|6.956
|- 0.0076
|0.4492
