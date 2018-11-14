 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.11.2018)

    Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/

    Commodity Last price Compared to the previous day’s close Compared to the beginning of the year
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 65.47 - 5.61 - 1.4
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 55.69 - 4.63 - 4.73
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 201.4 - 2.1 - 107.9
    Indices
    Dow-Jones 25 286.49 - 100.69 567.27
    S&P 500 2 722.18 - 4.04 48.57
    Nasdaq 7 200.88 0.01 297.49
    Nikkei 21 809.48 - 460.4 - 955.46
    Dax 11 472.22 146.78 - 1 445.42
    FTSE 100 7 053.76 0.68 - 634.01
    CAC 40 INDEX 5 101.85 42.76 - 210.71
    Shanghai Composite 2 654.88 24.36 - 652.29
    Bist 100 92 829.85 1 384.57 - 22 503.15
    RTS 1 100.05 - 14.7 - 54.38
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1.129 0.0072 - 0.0715
    USD/GBP 1.2977 0.0128 - 0.0536
    JPY/USD 113.81 - 0.03 1.12
    RUB/USD 68.0636 0.1588 10.3747
    TRY/USD 5.4774 0.0119 1.6792
    CNY/USD 6.956 - 0.0076 0.4492
