Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.09.2018)

14 September, 2018 09:46

https://report.az/storage/news/457edca2ca4bd79e244af7ac6c16e0c5/3202ee8d-c4ad-44fd-abbf-f1ded4a96013_292.jpg Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Commodity Last price Compared to previous day’s price Compared to the beginning of the year Brent (dollar/barrel) 78.18 - 1.56 11.31 WTI (dollar/barrel) 68.72 - 1.65 8.3 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 208.2 - 2.7 - 101.1 Indices Dow-Jones 26 145.99 147.07 1 279.70 S&P 500 2 904.18 15.26 230.57 Nasdaq 8 013.71 59.48 1 110.32 Nikkei 22 821.32 216.71 56.38 Dax 12 055.55 23.25 - 862.09 FTSE 100 7 281.57 - 31.79 - 406.2 CAC 40 INDEX 5 328.12 - 4.01 15.56 Shanghai Composite 2 686.58 30.47 - 620.59 Bist 100 94 419.15 2 191.78 - 20 913.85 RTS 1 084.54 13.22 - 69.89 Currency USD/EUR 1.1690 0.0064 - 0.0315 USD/GBP 1.3108 0.0063 - 0.0405 JPY/USD 111.9200 0.6600 - 0.7700 RUB/USD 68.3055 - 0.6887 10.6166 TRY/USD 6.0821 - 0.2626 1.4852 CNY/USD 6.8448 - 0.0069 0.3380