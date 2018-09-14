 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.09.2018)

    Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/

    Commodity Last price Compared to previous day’s price Compared to the beginning of the year
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 78.18 - 1.56 11.31
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 68.72 - 1.65 8.3
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 208.2 - 2.7 - 101.1
    Indices
    Dow-Jones 26 145.99 147.07 1 279.70
    S&P 500 2 904.18 15.26 230.57
    Nasdaq 8 013.71 59.48 1 110.32
    Nikkei 22 821.32 216.71 56.38
    Dax 12 055.55 23.25 - 862.09
    FTSE 100 7 281.57 - 31.79 - 406.2
    CAC 40 INDEX 5 328.12 - 4.01 15.56
    Shanghai Composite 2 686.58 30.47 - 620.59
    Bist 100 94 419.15 2 191.78 - 20 913.85
    RTS 1 084.54 13.22 - 69.89
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1.1690 0.0064 - 0.0315
    USD/GBP 1.3108 0.0063 - 0.0405
    JPY/USD 111.9200 0.6600 - 0.7700
    RUB/USD 68.3055 - 0.6887 10.6166
    TRY/USD 6.0821 - 0.2626 1.4852
    CNY/USD 6.8448 - 0.0069 0.3380
