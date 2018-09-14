Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.09.2018)

https://report.az/storage/news/457edca2ca4bd79e244af7ac6c16e0c5/3202ee8d-c4ad-44fd-abbf-f1ded4a96013_292.jpg
|Commodity
|Last price
|Compared to previous day’s price
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|78.18
|- 1.56
|11.31
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|68.72
|- 1.65
|8.3
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 208.2
|- 2.7
|- 101.1
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26 145.99
|147.07
|1 279.70
|S&P 500
|2 904.18
|15.26
|230.57
|Nasdaq
|8 013.71
|59.48
|1 110.32
|Nikkei
|22 821.32
|216.71
|56.38
|Dax
|12 055.55
|23.25
|- 862.09
|FTSE 100
|7 281.57
|- 31.79
|- 406.2
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 328.12
|- 4.01
|15.56
|Shanghai Composite
|2 686.58
|30.47
|- 620.59
|Bist 100
|94 419.15
|2 191.78
|- 20 913.85
|RTS
|1 084.54
|13.22
|- 69.89
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1690
|0.0064
|- 0.0315
|USD/GBP
|1.3108
|0.0063
|- 0.0405
|JPY/USD
|111.9200
|0.6600
|- 0.7700
|RUB/USD
|68.3055
|- 0.6887
|10.6166
|TRY/USD
|6.0821
|- 0.2626
|1.4852
|CNY/USD
|6.8448
|- 0.0069
|0.3380
