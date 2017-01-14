Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.01.2017)

14 January, 2017 09:40

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 55,45 -0,56 -1,37 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 52,37 -0,64 -1,35 Gold (USD/ounce) 1196,2 -3,6 46,2 Indices 0 0 Dow-Jones 19885,73 -5,27 123,13 S&P 500 2274,64 4,2 35,81 Nasdaq 5574,12 26,63 191,01 Nikkei 19287,28 152,58 172,91 Dax 11629,18 108,14 148,12 FTSE 100 7337,81 45,44 194,98 CAC 40 INDEX 4922,49 58,52 60,18 Shanghai Composite 3112,764 -6,526 9,124 Bist 100 81532,98 641,94 3394,32 RTS 1158,76 -16,52 6,43 Currency 0 0 USD/EUR 1,0643 0,003 -0,9873 USD/GBP 1,2182 0,002 -0,0156 JPY/USD 114,49 -0,23 -4,8 RUB/USD 59,5782 0,188 -1,6948 TRY/USD 3,7233 -0,0367 0,1956 CNY/USD 6,9005 0,0064 -0,0445