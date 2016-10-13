Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (13.10.2016)

https://report.az/storage/news/8e5e306d6141797296722c7df8312c17/1d113b90-4e97-4dff-8603-2d0c93c5f0d4_292.jpg
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of the year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|51,81
|-0,6
|14,77
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|50,18
|-0,61
|12,9
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 253,8
|-2,1
|-179,3
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 144,2
|15,54
|719,17
|S&P 500
|2 139,18
|2,45
|95,24
|Nasdaq
|5 239,02
|-7,77
|231,61
|Nikkei
|16 840
|-184,76
|-2 193,71
|Dax
|10 523,07
|-54,09
|-219,94
|FTSE 100
|7 024,01
|-46,87
|781,69
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 452,24
|-19,5
|-184,82
|Shanghai Composite
|3 058,5
|-6,75
|-480,68
|Bist 100
|77 461,27
|-182,32
|5 734,28
|RTS
|995,96
|-9,52
|238,92
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1007
|-0,0047
|0,0151
|USD/GBP
|1,2204
|0,0081
|-0,2542
|JPY/USD
|104,21
|0,7
|-16,34
|RUB/USD
|63,1434
|0,4534
|-9,3775
|TRY/USD
|3,0867
|0,0028
|0,1653
|CNY/USD
|6,7195
|-0,0025
|0,2258
