Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (13.10.2016)

Brent oil - 51,81 USD/barrel

13 October, 2016 09:22

https://report.az/storage/news/8e5e306d6141797296722c7df8312c17/1d113b90-4e97-4dff-8603-2d0c93c5f0d4_292.jpg Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to the previous day's price Compared to beginning of the year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 51,81 -0,6 14,77 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 50,18 -0,61 12,9 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 253,8 -2,1 -179,3 Indices Dow-Jones 18 144,2 15,54 719,17 S&P 500 2 139,18 2,45 95,24 Nasdaq 5 239,02 -7,77 231,61 Nikkei 16 840 -184,76 -2 193,71 Dax 10 523,07 -54,09 -219,94 FTSE 100 7 024,01 -46,87 781,69 CAC 40 INDEX 4 452,24 -19,5 -184,82 Shanghai Composite 3 058,5 -6,75 -480,68 Bist 100 77 461,27 -182,32 5 734,28 RTS 995,96 -9,52 238,92 Currency USD/EUR 1,1007 -0,0047 0,0151 USD/GBP 1,2204 0,0081 -0,2542 JPY/USD 104,21 0,7 -16,34 RUB/USD 63,1434 0,4534 -9,3775 TRY/USD 3,0867 0,0028 0,1653 CNY/USD 6,7195 -0,0025 0,2258