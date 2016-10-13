 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (13.10.2016)

    Brent oil - 51,81 USD/barrel

    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to the previous day's priceCompared to beginning of the year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)51,81-0,614,77
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)50,18-0,6112,9
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 253,8-2,1-179,3

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones18 144,215,54719,17
    S&P 5002 139,182,4595,24
    Nasdaq5 239,02-7,77231,61
    Nikkei16 840-184,76-2 193,71
    Dax10 523,07-54,09-219,94
    FTSE 1007 024,01-46,87781,69
    CAC 40 INDEX4 452,24-19,5-184,82
    Shanghai Composite3 058,5-6,75-480,68
    Bist 10077 461,27-182,325 734,28
    RTS995,96-9,52238,92
    Currency   
    USD/EUR1,1007-0,00470,0151
    USD/GBP1,22040,0081-0,2542
    JPY/USD104,210,7-16,34
    RUB/USD63,14340,4534-9,3775
    TRY/USD3,08670,00280,1653
    CNY/USD6,7195-0,00250,2258
